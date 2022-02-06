Figure skating schedule for Monday, February 7th in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Figure skating continues Monday at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing with the women’s team event final in free skating. Karen Chen will represent Team USA in this event. There will also be the team events for ice dance and pairs skating.

Right now the ROC team has a commanding lead as expected entering tonight’s part of the team competition. They’re followed by Japan, Canada, Georgia, and the United States.

In the pair skating event, there are two Team USA pairs. Americans Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy Leduc will skate together, as will Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier. In the ice dance competition, there are three American pairs headlined by Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donahue. Those two will be the headliners for the skating schedule Monday, along with Chen in the medal round.

Olympic figure skating schedule: Monday, February 7th

8:15 p.m. ET (Sunday) Team Event - Pairs Skating - Free Skating

9:30 p.m. ET (Sunday) Team Event - Ice Dance - Free Dance

10:35 p.m. ET (Sunday) Team Event - Women’s Single Skating - Free Skating*

*denotes medal event/round