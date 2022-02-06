Beijing Olympics 2022: Olympic medal events to watch on Monday, February 7th

The Winter Olympics continue from Beijing Monday with qualifying rounds wrapping up and the medal rounds in full swing. This is when countries will start paying attention to the medal tally and some of the biggest athletes in their respective sports will get a chance to shine.

The best events to watch for Team USA supporters will be the women’s giant slalom. Those will likely feature Mikaela Shiffrin, two of the more notable American athletes at the Games. You’ll have to stay up late Sunday night to watch Shiffrin go for gold, who will be competing about 90 minutes after midnight Monday thanks to weather conditions in Beijing altering the planned alpine skiing calendar.

Now the men’s downhill will take place between Run 1 and Run 2 of the women’s giant slalom at the National Alpine Ski Centre in Yanqing.

Beijing Winter Olympics: Medal events for Monday, February 7th

11:00 p.m. ET (Sunday) Men’s downhill*

1:30 a.m. ET - Women’s giant slalom*

4:00 a.m. ET - Women’s 15km individual biathlon

7:58 a.m. ET - Men’s 1000m speed skating

7:51 a.m. ET - Ski jumping mixed team final

3:30 a.m. ET - Women’s 1500m speed skating

* Updated schedule due to weather conditions