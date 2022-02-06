Snowboarding schedule for Monday, February 7th in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

It’s the men’s snowboarding slopestyle final Monday at the 2022 Winter Olympics, with the medalists from the Pyeongchang Games all competing in the event once again. There will be two runs prior to the final run to determine the participants in the medal round.

Team USA’s Redmond Gerard will look to defend his gold medal from the 2018 Games, while Canada’s Max Parrot and Mark McMorris will look to take a step up from silver and bronze at the 2018 Games, respectively. Americans Dusty Henricksen, Sean Fitzsimons and Chris Corning will also hope to get to the final round of this event. We’ll see how it all plays out Monday on the slopes.

Olympic snowboarding schedule: Monday, February 7th

11:00 p.m. ET (Sunday) Men’s snowboard slopestyle - Final Run 1

11:27 p.m. ET (Sunday) Men’s snowboard slopestyle - Final Run 2

11:54 p.m. ET (Sunday) Men’s snowboard slopestyle - Final Run 3*

*denotes medal event/round