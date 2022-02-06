Curling schedule for Monday, February 7th in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

The semifinals for mixed doubles curling at the 2022 Beijing Olympics are set, and the Italian team of Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner remained undefeated in round robin play and will be the favorites for gold.

The Olympic rookie Constantini has been the star of the Games so far, consistently making incredible shots to keep her team undefeated at the Ice Cube. Shooting a 79.7 so far to lead all women in the competition, the 22-year-old has had a coming out party in Beijing.

The Italians will face Sweden in one semifinal, thanks to a tiebreaker because of Sweden beating Canada 6-2 during round robin play. The other will have Great Britain facing Norway, with Norway the No. 2 seed to receive stone choice and the first hammer thanks to a 6-2 win over Team GB in their penultimate round robin matchup.

Canada missed out on the medal round in dramatic fashion, leading Italy 7-5 in the eighth end of the last round robin match only to give it away. Rachel Homan missed in the eighth end to concede an unnecessary two, and then by literally a millimeter missed her draw to the button that allowed Italy to steal in the first extra end.

Both matches below will be broadcast live on NBC’s Peacock streaming service.

Olympic curling mixed doubles semifinals: Monday, February 7th

7:05 a.m. ET: Norway vs. Great Britain, Sheet A

7:05 a.m. ET: Italy vs. Sweden, Sheet C