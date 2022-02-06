 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How the women’s ice hockey bracket is shaping up as group play wraps at Beijing Olympics

Group play for the women’s hockey tournament is wrapping up in Beijing and the playoff stage is almost upon us. We break down who is advancing into the medal rounds.

By David Fucillo
Team United States huddle up prior to the start of the game against Team Switzerland during the Women’s Preliminary Round Group A match at Wukesong Sports Center on February 06, 2022 in Beijing, China. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The 2022 Winter Olympics are underway and the women’s ice hockey tournament is working through group play. The ten-team tournament will cut down to eight teams for the three-round playoff bracket. The playoffs get underway on Friday, February 11 with four quarterfinal games.

The women’s tournament is broken into two groups. Group A features the top five teams in the world and all five are guaranteed a spot in the quarterfinals of the playoff bracket. Group A includes Canada, the USA, the ROC, Finland, and Switzerland. Group B features sixth-ranked Japan, host China, Czechia, Sweden, and Denmark. Group play wraps up on Tuesday, at which point we’ll know seeding for the playoff bracket.

Who has advanced to the playoff round

Canada
USA
ROC
Finland
Switzerland
Japan

More From DraftKings Nation