Weather moves Beijing Olympics men’s downhill competition to Sunday night

Thanks to brutal conditions in the Yanqing area northwest of Beijing including winds over 40 MPH, you’ll see two skiing events in one evening tonight as part of the 2022 Winter Olympics coverage.

Two medals will be awarded in alpine skiing; one for the men’s downhill, and the other for the women’s giant slalom. In skiing the downhill is raced just once, whereas the giant slalom is two runs, so the men’s downhill will be the middle event between the two races for the women.

The women’s giant slalom will run their first heat on Sunday, February 6th at 8:30 p.m. ET, then the men will take over at 11:00 p.m. ET to award the downhill championship, followed by the second heat for the women at 1:30 a.m. ET Monday morning.

The men’s downhill will take place on “The Rock,” a new venue no skiers had ever seen before last week thanks to Covid-19. The two-mile long course consists only of man-made snow, and expects to be one of the fastest runs in Olympic history. A practice run scheduled for Saturday was also canceled.