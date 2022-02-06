Mikaela Shiffrin wipes out in giant slalom, still has four events to win gold medal

Team USA’s Mikaela Shiffrin was unable to complete the first run of the women’s giant slalom at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Monday, meaning she’s out of her first event of as many as potentially five at the 2022 Games.

Boy this hill is no joke. Hairpin turn Mikaela went down on her hip goes out on her first run. I'm sure she'll get a excellent run on her second. #GiantSlalom #AlpineSkiing #OlympicGames #Olympics pic.twitter.com/cnD446IkLi — Brandon (@bampac29) February 7, 2022

After winning gold in 2014 in Sochi in the slalom and 2018 in Pyeongchang in the giant slalom, Shiffrin was expected to compete in as many as five events in Beijing, the first time she would have completed a full program in the Olympics.

Her next opportunity to compete will be in the slalom on Wednesday, an event which requires more technical skill than speed. Both runs will happen on the same day, starting at 9:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday night in the USA. Those runs will be shown live on NBC.

Shiffrin’s boyfriend Aleksander Aamodt Kilde will compete in a couple hours in the men’s downhill, where he’s considered the favorite to win gold.