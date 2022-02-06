 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mikaela Shiffrin wipes out in giant slalom, still has four events to win gold medal

The American favorite will not advance to the second run of the giant slalom after falling during her first run.

By Collin Sherwin
Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States during women’s downhill race at the Lake Louise Audi FIS alpine skiing World Cup at Lake Louise. Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Team USA’s Mikaela Shiffrin was unable to complete the first run of the women’s giant slalom at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Monday, meaning she’s out of her first event of as many as potentially five at the 2022 Games.

After winning gold in 2014 in Sochi in the slalom and 2018 in Pyeongchang in the giant slalom, Shiffrin was expected to compete in as many as five events in Beijing, the first time she would have completed a full program in the Olympics.

Her next opportunity to compete will be in the slalom on Wednesday, an event which requires more technical skill than speed. Both runs will happen on the same day, starting at 9:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday night in the USA. Those runs will be shown live on NBC.

Shiffrin’s boyfriend Aleksander Aamodt Kilde will compete in a couple hours in the men’s downhill, where he’s considered the favorite to win gold.

