Olympics schedule 2022: Event times, TV schedule for Tuesday, February 8 at Beijing Winter Olympics

Tuesday will be one of the most medal-heavy days of these Beijing Olympics as gold, silver and/or bronze will be earned in 13 events across eight different disciplines. That includes the gold-medal match in mixed doubles curling between Italy and Norway. Among the day’s most notable non-medal events, the USA and Canada will clash in the final preliminary game for each in women’s ice hockey.

Full Olympics schedule for Tuesday, February 8 by event

Medal events are in bold

Alpine Skiing

10:00 p.m. ET (Monday) Men’s Super-G

Biathlon

3:30 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Men’s 20km Individual

Cross-Country Skiing

3:00 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Women’s Sprint Free Qualification

3:50 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Men’s Sprint Free Qualification

5:30 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Women’s Sprint Free Quarterfinals

5:55 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Men’s Sprint Free Quarterfinals

6:25 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Women’s Sprint Free Semifinals

6:35 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Men’s Sprint Free Semifinals

6:47 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Women’s Sprint Free Final

7:00 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Men’s Sprint Free Final

Curling

1:05 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Game - Sweden vs. Great Britain

7:05 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Game - Italy vs. Norway

Figure Skating

8:15 p.m. ET (Monday) Men Single Skating - Short Program

Freestyle Skiing

9:00 p.m. ET (Monday) Women’s Freeski Big Air Final Run 1

9:22 p.m. ET (Monday) Women’s Freeski Big Air Final Run 2

9:45 p.m. ET (Monday) Women’s Freeski Big Air Final Run 3

Ice Hockey

11:10 p.m. ET (Monday) Women’s Preliminary Round - Group A: USA vs. Canada

3:40 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Women’s Preliminary Round - Group B: Japan vs. Czechia

8:10 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Women’s Preliminary Round - Group A: Sweden vs. Denmark

8:10 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Women’s Preliminary Round - Group B: Finland vs. ROC

Luge

8:30 p.m. ET (Monday) Doubles Training Run 5

9:50 p.m. ET (Monday) Doubles Training Run 6

6:50 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Women’s Singles Run 3

8:35 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Women’s Singles Run 4

Nordic Combined

2:30 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Gundersen Normal Hill/10km Official Training 3

Skeleton

11:40 p.m. ET (Monday) Women Official Training Heat 3

After Heat 3 (Monday) Women Official Training Heat 4

2:20 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Men Official Training Heat 3

After Heat 3 (Tuesday) Men Official Training Heat 4

Snowboarding

9:40 p.m. ET (Monday) Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Qualification Run

10:07 p.m. ET (Monday) Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom Qualification Run

10:34 p.m. ET (Monday) Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Elimination Run

11:01 p.m. ET (Monday) Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom Elimination Run

1:30 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom 1/8 Finals

1:48 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom 1/8 Finals

2:06 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Quarterfinals

2:15 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom Quarterfinals

2:24 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Semifinals

2:30 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom Semifinals

2:36 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Small Final

After Small Final (Tuesday) Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Big Final

2:43 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom Small Final

After Small Final (Tuesday) Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom Big Final

Speed Skating

5:30 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Men’s 1500m