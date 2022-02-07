Full women’s hockey schedule for Tuesday, February 8th in 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, how to watch

Women’s Ice Hockey is likely to be the highlight of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Tuesday, February 8th. The USA and Canada will meet for the first time in the Olympics with both teams heading into this matchup undefeated. Both of the teams are represented in Group A in the Preliminary rounds of play, but the winner will likely be considered the favorite for the gold medal. The United States topped Switzerland 8-0 on Sunday while Canada is coming off a 6-1 victory over the ROC.

Japan taking on Czechia also has some intrigue as the teams representing Group B both have two wins and are right behind Canada and the United States in the terms of overall points from the games so far. Sweden and Denmark are bringing up the rear for Group B and they need to try and figure things out in this matchup. Finland is the only winless team at the moment and they are going to be desperate for a win against the ROC if they hope to make any noise during these Games.

Women’s hockey schedule, Tue, Feb 8

USA vs. Canada

Time: 11:10 p.m. ET (Monday)

TV channel: USA

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Puck line: Canada -1.5

Moneyline: Canada -150, USA +125

Total goals: 5.0 (Over +130, Under -150)

Japan vs. Czechia

Time: 3:40 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Puck line: Czechia -1.5

Moneyline: Czechia -220, Japan +180

Total goals: 4.5 (Over -105, Under -115)

Sweden vs. Denmark

Time: 8:10 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Puck line: Sweden -1.5

Moneyline: Sweden -370, Denmark +285

Total goals: 5.0 (Over -115, Under -105)

Finland vs. ROC

Time: 8:10 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Puck line: Finland -1.5

Moneyline: Finland -220, ROC +180

Total goals: 5.0 (Over +100, Under -120)

