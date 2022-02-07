Beijing Olympics live stream: How to watch Tuesday’s events online through NBC Sports

Tuesday is scheduled to be one of the busiest days of these 2022 Winter Olympics. Thirteen events across eight disciplines will conclude with a medal presentation, including mixed doubles curling, men’s 1500m speed skating and the women’s singles luge. There will also be a ton of snowboarding action, with 14 events on the docket. That will wrap up with the small and big finals in both men’s and women’s parallel giant slalom.

Although a lot of hardware will be handed out Tuesday, the marquee event of the day is a preliminary game that will be played late Monday night in the United States. It’s the women’s ice hockey matchup between three-time gold medalist Canada and the USA, the defending Olympic champion.

Undoubtedly the two best teams in the world, each side is 3-0 in this tournament, and they have an outrageous combined goal differential of +42. The game will begin at 11:10 p.m. ET Monday on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.