Figure skating schedule for Tuesday, February 8th in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Nathan Chen’s shot at redemption begins Tuesday in Beijing (Monday night in the USA). Chen, an American who is the reigning world champion men’s figure skater, had the highest score in the free skate during the 2018 Winter Olympics. But an error-filled short program cost him a medal as he placed fifth in South Korea.

He paced the field in the short program during last week’s team event, where the USA won the silver medal (the ROC won gold). But now he will have the stage all to himself. The reigning two-time Olympic champion, Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu, appears to be Chen’s toughest challenger. The USA had a second medal hopeful in Vincent Zhou, but he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday in China and will not be cleared to lace up his skates in singles competition.

The short program will be shown on NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Olympic figure skating schedule: Tuesday, February 8th

8:15 p.m. ET (Monday) Men’s Single Skating - Short Program