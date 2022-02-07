Beijing Olympics 2022: Olympic medal events to watch on Tuesday, February 8th

Will Italy cap off its magical run in mixed doubles curling with a gold medal? Will freestyle skiing sensation Eileen Gu capture her first of possibly three golds at these Olympics? Those questions and many more will be answered Tuesday in Beijing. In total, there are 13 medal events spanning eight different disciplines on the day’s slate.

Italy has never medaled in curling; its highest finish in any Olympics is seventh place during the men’s tournament in 2006. But after dispatching Sweden, 8-1, in Monday’s semifinal, the undefeated Italians (10-0) are set for the gold medal match versus Norway (7-3), which claimed bronze at the 2018 games in South Korea.

Gu, an 18-year-old freestyle skier/fashion model, was born and raised in San Francisco. But she has been competing for China since 2019 to honor her mother, a first-generation Chinese immigrant, and to inspire young people in this year’s host nation. Gu is also a candidate for gold in the halfpipe and slopestyle later in these Olympics. Her quest for big air gold will begin with her first run at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday. Her second run will occur about 20 minutes later, leading into the medal-deciding run at 9:45 p.m. ET.

Beijing Winter Olympics: Medal events for Tuesday, February 8th

Alpine Skiing

10:00 p.m. ET (Monday) Men’s Super-G

Biathlon

3:30 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Men’s 20km Individual

Cross-Country Skiing

6:47 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Women’s Sprint Free Final

7:00 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Men’s Sprint Free Final

Curling

1:05 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Game - Sweden vs. Great Britain

7:05 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Game - Italy vs. Norway

Freestyle Skiing

9:45 p.m. ET (Monday) Women’s Freeski Big Air Final Run 3

Luge

8:35 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Women’s Singles Run 4

Snowboarding

2:36 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Small Final

After Small Final (Tuesday) Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Big Final

2:43 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom Small Final

After Small Final (Tuesday) Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom Big Final

Speed Skating

5:30 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Men’s 1500m