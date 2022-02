Snowboarding schedule for Tuesday, February 8th in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Medals will be earned in the men’s and women’s parallel giant slalom Tuesday. On the men’s side, Switzerland’s Nevin Galmarini is the reigning Olympic champion. He also won silver in this event during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. The ROC’s Dmitry Loginov was the 2021 world champion.

Czechia’s Ester Ledecka won gold on the women’s side in 2018. However, this might be Selina Joerg’s time. The 34-year-old German is a two-time world champion in this event (2019 and 2021) and was the silver medalist in the previous Olympics.

Olympic snowboarding schedule: Tuesday, February 8th

Medal events are in bold

9:40 p.m. ET (Monday) Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Qualification Run

10:07 p.m. ET (Monday) Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom Qualification Run

10:34 p.m. ET (Monday) Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Elimination Run

11:01 p.m. ET (Monday) Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom Elimination Run

1:30 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom 1/8 Finals

1:48 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom 1/8 Finals

2:06 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Quarterfinals

2:15 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom Quarterfinals

2:24 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Semifinals

2:30 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom Semifinals

2:36 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Bronze Medal

After Small Final (Tuesday) Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Gold Medal

2:43 a.m. ET (Tuesday) Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom Bronze Medal

After Small Final (Tuesday) Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom Gold Medal