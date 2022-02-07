 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Curling schedule for Tuesday, February 8th in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

We take a look at the full curling schedule on the slate for Tuesday, February 8th at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

By TeddyRicketson
Oskar Eriksson of Team Sweden competes against Team Italy during the Mixed Doubles Semi-final on Day 3 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Aquatics Centre on February 07, 2022 in Beijing, China. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

We will see some medals handed out for curling today! We will have the Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Game and the Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Game on Tuesday, February 8th. Sweden and Great Britain will get the action started at 1:05 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday and that will be followed by Italy and Norway competing for the gold medal.

2018 was the first year that Mixed Doubles was instituted as an Olympic event. In those games, Canada took home the gold medal with Switzerland taking the silver and Norway taking home the bronze medals. We will have new World Champions crowned on Tuesday with either the Mixed Doubles team from Italy or Norway standing atop the podium.

Olympic curling schedule: Tuesday, February 8

1:05 a.m. ET (Tuesday morning): Mixed doubles, Bronze Medal game — Sweden vs. Great Britain

7:05 a.m. ET (Wednesday morning): Mixed doubles, Gold Medal game — Italy vs. Norway

