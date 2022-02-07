Olympic hockey live stream: How to watch USA-Canada women’s hockey on February 7th

All eyes are going to be on this women’s ice hockey matchup on Monday, February 7th. The United States and Canada are two of the fiercest teams in the field, and they were both placed in Group A for maximum match encounters despite seemingly being destined to meet again in the gold medal game. Each team enters this one undefeated up to this point of the preliminary group stage.

The Americans will be a little more rested as they last played Switzerland on Sunday. The Canadians aren’t so lucky as they played the ROC on Monday, coming away with a 6-1 victory.

Women’s Hockey: USA vs. Canada, Monday, February 7th

Date: Monday, February 7 in USA, Tuesday, February 8 in China

Time: 11:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Peacock

Moneyline: Canda -145, USA +120

Puckline: Canada -1.5 +205, USA +1.5 -255

Total goals: Over 5 +115, Under 5 -135

