What time is the USA-Canada women’s hockey game at the Olympics?

The biggest rivalry in women’s ice hockey is going to have its newest chapter written at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. The United States and Canada are two of the favorites in the Olympic Games, and were placed in the same group for the preliminary stage to make sure they’re on TV against each other as often as possible.

The Americans will be a little more rested as their game before this was on Sunday against Switzerland. The Canadians took on the ROC on Monday and may be a little more banged up in this matchup. Regardless, the winner of this game will likely be the favorite for the gold medal.

Women’s Hockey: USA vs. Canada, Monday, February 7th

Date: Monday, February 7 in USA, Tuesday, February 8 in China

Time: 11:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Peacock

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline: Canda -145, USA +120

Puckline: Canada -1.5 +205, USA +1.5 -255

Total goals: Over 5 +115, Under 5 -135

