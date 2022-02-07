Who is playing in the mixed doubles curling gold medal match?

The teams for the mixed doubles medal matches are set at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics following a pair of semifinals on Monday.

Italy continued their unbeaten streak in China with an 8-1 dismantling of Sweden in one semifinal. The team of Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner have simply rolled over the field so far, and will be heavy favorites in the final.

They’ll face the Norwegian husband and wife pair of Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten, who had the hammer in the eighth end to earn a 6-5 win over Team GB in the other semifinal. The Scandinavians combined to shoot 84% in the final, and after bronze in 2018 in Pyeongchang they’ll move up the podium in Beijing.

Sweden and Great Britain will face off in the bronze medal match earlier in the day. Both matches will be broadcast live on NBC as well as the Peacock streaming service.

Olympic mixed doubles medal matches, February 8th

Bronze medal game: Sweden vs. Great Britain, 1:05 a.m. ET

Gold medal game: Italy vs. Norway, 7:05 a.m. ET