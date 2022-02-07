How to watch mixed doubles curling bronze, gold medal matches via live stream at Beijing Olympics

The medal matches are here for mixed doubles curling at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The mixed doubles bronze medal game will feature Sweden taking on Great Britain at 1:05 a.m. ET.

Italy and Norway will then play eight ends for the gold medal at 7:05 a.m. ET. The mixed doubles event was first included in the 2018 Winter Olympics, with Canada taking home the gold. And while John Morris returned in 2022 for America’s Hat, his new partner Rachel Homan was unable to complete a basic draw to the button against Italy in the first extra end of the last round robin match, and they were left out of medal contention.

Italy’s Stefania Constantini has been the star of the tournament, consistently making clutch shot after clutch shot with the last rock while watching her opponents wilt. Win or lose in the gold medal match, she’s been the player of the tournament, and at 22 years old should be a superstar in the sport for years to come.

If you’re not in front of a television, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports mobile app will both offer streaming coverage, but you’ll need cable log-in with access to NBC. If you don’t have one, you can look into getting a free trial NBC Sports Network through services like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the contests.

You’ll also be able to live stream coverage using NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock. You can sign up for a standard account to watch standard coverage for free, or get a premium subscription for additional coverage. Once you have an account, you can live stream Olympics content on PeacockTV or using the Peacock App on a compatible device.

For the bronze medal match, Great Britain is the favorite with -160 odds, which makes Sweden the underdog with +120 moneyline odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total for the bronze medal game is set at 12.5.

For the gold medal game, undefeated Italy is favored to win the gold with -180 odds. Norway comes in as the underdog at +135, and this match also begins with a 12.5 total.