Olympics schedule 2022: Event times, TV schedule for Wednesday, February 9 at Beijing Winter Olympics

Wednesday’s Winter Olympics scheduled contains six events in which gold medals will be awarded. That is highlighted by the women’s slalom, where Mikaela Shiffrin will try to pick herself up after falling and getting DQ’d in the giant slalom a couple of days ago.

The USA men’s curling team, which won gold for the first time ever during the 2018 Winter Olympics, will open up its tournament with a match against the ROC. Also, snowboarder Shaun White will have his two qualification runs in the halfpipe as he attempts to win his fourth Olympic gold medal and retire on top.

The day’s events are available to watch on NBC and USA Network. A live stream will be available at NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.

Full Olympics schedule for Wednesday, February 9 by event

Medal events are in bold

Alpine Skiing

9:15 p.m. ET (Tuesday) Women’s Slalom Run 1

9:30 p.m. ET Men’s Alpine Combined Downhill 1st Training

12:45 a.m. ET (Wednesday) Women’s Slalom Run 2

Curling

7:05 a.m. ET (Wednesday) Men’s Round Robin Session 1: Denmark vs. Canada

7:05 a.m. ET (Wednesday) Men’s Round Robin Session 1: USA vs. ROC

7:05 a.m. ET (Wednesday) Men’s Round Robin Session 1: Norway vs. Switzerland

7:05 a.m. ET (Wednesday) Men’s Round Robin Session 1: China vs. Sweden

Freestyle Skiing

10:00 p.m. ET (Tuesday) Men’s Freeski Big Air Final Run 1

10:22 p.m. ET (Tuesday) Men’s Freeski Big Air Final Run 2

10:45 p.m. ET (Tuesday) Men’s Freeski Big Air Final Run 3

Ice Hockey

3:40 a.m. ET (Wednesday) Men’s Preliminary Round — Group B: ROC vs. Switzerland

8:10 a.m. ET (Wednesday) Men’s Preliminary Round — Group B: Czechia vs. Denmark

Luge

8:30 p.m. ET (Tuesday) Team Relay Training Men

7:20 a.m. ET (Wednesday) Doubles Run 1

8:35 a.m. ET (Wednesday) Doubles Run 2

Nordic Combined

2:00 a.m. ET (Wednesday) Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Ski Jumping Trial Round

3:00 a.m. ET (Wednesday) Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Ski Jumping Competition Round

6:00 a.m. ET (Wednesday) Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Cross-Country

Short Track Speed Skating

6:00 a.m. ET (Wednesday) Men’s 1500m - Quarterfinals

6:44 a.m. ET (Wednesday) Women’s 1000m - Heats

7:29 a.m. ET (Wednesday) Men’s 1500m - Semifinals

7:45 a.m. ET (Wednesday) Women’s 3000m Relay - Semifinals

8:13 a.m. ET (Wednesday) Men’s 1500m - Final B

8:20 a.m. ET (Wednesday) Men’s 1500m - Final A

Skeleton

11:40 p.m. ET (Tuesday) Women Official Training Heat 5

After Heat 5 (Tuesday) Women Official Training Heat 6

2:20 a.m. ET (Wednesday) Men Official Training Heat 5

After Heat 5 (Wednesday) Men Official Training Heat 6

Ski Jumping

5:00 a.m. ET (Wednesday) Men’s Large Hill Official Training 1

Snowboard

8:30 p.m. ET (Tuesday) Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification Run 1

9:21 p.m. ET (Tuesday) Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification Run 2

10:00 p.m. ET (Tuesday) Women’s Snowboard Cross Seeding Run 1

10:55 p.m. ET (Tuesday) Women’s Snowboard Cross Seeding Run 2

11:30 p.m. ET (Tuesday) Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification Run 1

12:21 a.m. ET (Wednesday) Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification Run 2

1:30 a.m. ET (Wednesday) Women’s Snowboard Cross 1/8 Finals

2:07 a.m. ET (Wednesday) Women’s Snowboard Cross Quarterfinals

2:28 a.m. ET (Wednesday) Women’s Snowboard Cross Semifinals

2:45 a.m. ET (Wednesday) Women’s Snowboard Cross Small Final

After Small Final (Wednesday) Women’s Snowboard Cross Big Final