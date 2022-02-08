Beijing Olympics live stream: How to watch Wednesday’s events online through NBC Sports

Wednesday is a relatively light day on the Winter Olympics calendar with only 10 disciplines in action, but the competitions will include a bunch of high-profile names.

Shaun White will head into his final halfpipe competition with two qualification runs — one on late Tuesday night and another on early Wednesday morning on the East Coast. Mikaela Shiffrin will compete for gold in the slalom a couple of days after wiping out and getting disqualified from the giant slalom.

USA flag bearer and men’s curling team skip John Shuster will lead the defending Olympic champions into their tournament debut match versus the ROC. Additionally, Lindsey Jacobellis, now 36 and participating in her fifth Olympics, will vie for gold in snowboard cross. The five-time world champion in this event has just one silver medal to her Olympic resume

If you are not in front of a television, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports mobile app will both offer streaming coverage, but you’ll need a cable subscription for access. If you don’t have one, you can get a free trial for USA and NBC Sports Network through YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the contests.

You’ll also be able to live stream coverage using NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock. You can sign up for a standard account to watch standard coverage for free, or get a premium subscription for additional coverage. Once you have an account, you can live stream Olympics content on PeacockTV or using the Peacock App on a compatible device.

The biggest story of the day is White’s two runs in the halfpipe simply because they may be the final runs of his career. The 35-year-old announced over the previous weekend that he will retire from competition at the conclusion of these Olympics. Although he is the defending Olympic champ and a three-time gold medalist in this event, there is no guarantee that White’s battered body will make it past the qualification stage. So make sure you get to see him before he’s gone for good.