Beijing Olympics 2022: Olympic medal events to watch on Wednesday, February 9th

We have six medal events on tap for Wednesday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Golds will be handed out in women’s slalom, men’s freeski big air, doubles luge, cross-country individual normal hill 10km, men’s 1,500m short track speed skating and women’s snowboard cross.

The biggest question of the day is: How will Mikaela Shiffrin rebound in the women’s slalom after wiping out of the giant slalom earlier this week? She was the defending Olympic champion of that event, but she will have to recover and turn her attention to an event in which she won gold in 2014 and then was left with a heartbreaking fourth-place finish four years later.

Another well-known American female winter sports athlete will also be going for gold Wednesday: snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis. She’s a five-time Olympian who has won five world championships and 10 X Games golds in snowboard cross. However, she has just one Olympic medal — a silver in 2006 — to show for her efforts. Does she have some magic left at age 36?

Beijing Winter Olympics: Medal events for Wednesday, February 9th

Alpine Skiing

9:15 p.m. ET (Tuesday) Women’s Slalom Run 1

12:45 a.m. ET (Wednesday) Women’s Slalom Run 2

Freestyle Skiing

10:00 p.m. ET (Tuesday) Men’s Freeski Big Air Final Run 1

10:22 p.m. ET (Tuesday) Men’s Freeski Big Air Final Run 2

10:45 p.m. ET (Tuesday) Men’s Freeski Big Air Final Run 3

Luge

7:20 a.m. ET (Wednesday) Doubles Run 1

8:35 a.m. ET (Wednesday) Doubles Run 2

Nordic Combined

6:00 a.m. ET (Wednesday) Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Cross-Country

Short Track Speed Skating

6:00 a.m. ET (Wednesday) Men’s 1500m - Quarterfinals

7:29 a.m. ET (Wednesday) Men’s 1500m - Semifinals

8:13 a.m. ET (Wednesday) Men’s 1500m - Final B

8:20 a.m. ET (Wednesday) Men’s 1500m - Final A

Snowboard

2:07 a.m. ET (Wednesday) Women’s Snowboard Cross Quarterfinals

2:28 a.m. ET (Wednesday) Women’s Snowboard Cross Semifinals

2:45 a.m. ET (Wednesday) Women’s Snowboard Cross Small Final

After Small Final (Wednesday) Women’s Snowboard Cross Big Final