Curling schedule for Wednesday, February 9th in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

The Mixed Doubles curling teams competed for the gold medal yesterday, on Tuesday, February 8th. Now that that has been awarded, the Men’s Round Robin will begin on Wednesday, February 9th with four opening matches. Denmark will take on Canada, the United States will face the ROC, Norway will play Switzerland and China will go against Sweden.

As we get into the Men’s competition, just a reminder that the United States won the gold in the 2018 Olympics are looking at defending their “title”. Sweden finished in second with Switzerland winning the bronze. We are in for another long stretch of curling as the gold medal game for the Men’s competition will be on Saturday, February 19th.

Here’s a look at the curling matches on the schedule for Men’s Round Robin on Wednesday.

Olympic curling schedule: Wednesday, February 9th

7:05 a.m. ET (Wednesday morning): Men’s Round Robbin, Session 1

Denmark vs. Canada

USA vs. ROC

Norway vs. Switzerland

China vs. Sweden