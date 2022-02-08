Full men’s hockey schedule for Wed, Feb 9 in 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, how to watch

We finally are going to get the start to Men’s Ice Hockey in the 2022 Olympic Games. The ROC is the defending gold medalist from the 2018 Winter Olympics that were held in South Korea. Germany took home the silver while Canada took the Bronze with the Czech Republic finishing fourth and barely missing the medal podium. For the record, the United States finished seventh overall and will be looking to have better results this year.

The first day of matchups won’t disappoint as we will get our first look at the ROC as they take on Switzerland. Czechia and Denmark will follow them with Denmark making their Olympic Games debut as they have finally qualified for the Olympics in ice hockey. For those looking to watch the United States, you will have to wait a day as they make their debut on Thursday, February 10th against China.

Men’s hockey schedule, Wednesday, February 9

ROC vs. Switzerland

Time: 3:40 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Puck line: ROC -1.5

Total goals: 5.0

Moneyline: ROC -425, Switzerland +295

Czechia vs. Denmark

Time: 8:10 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Puck line: Czechia -1.5

Total goals: 5.5

Moneyline: Czechia -600, Denmark +400

