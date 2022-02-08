Snowboarding schedule for Wednesday, February 9th in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

The Olympic snowboarding schedule continues on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning with a busy slate of competition. The fifth snowboarding medal of the Beijing Winter Games will be handed out around 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday with the women’s snowboard cross big finals scheduled.

British snowboard Charlotte Bankes is the favorite to take home gold at DraftKings Sportsbook. She’s followed by Italy’s Michela Moioli (+450), and France’s Chloe Trespeuch (+550). Faye Gulini (+900) and Lindsey Jacobellis (+1100) have the best odds among Americans in the competition.

Your local NBC affiliate and USA Network will air women’s snowboarding Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday. Additionally, you can watch via live stream at NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.

All times below are Eastern Time.

Olympic snowboarding schedule: Wednesday, February 9th

8:30 p.m. (Tuesday night): Women’s snowboard halfpipe qualification, Runs 1 and 2

10 p.m. (Tuesday night): Women’s Snowboard Cross Seeding, Runs 1 and 2

11:30 p.m. (Tuesday night): Men’s snowboard halfpipe qualification, Runs 1 and 2

1:30 a.m.: Women’s Snowboard Cross 1/8 finals; Cross quarterfinals & semifinals

2:45 a.m.: Women’s Snowboard Cross Small Final, Women’s Snowboard Cross Big Final (Gold Medal Event)