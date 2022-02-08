Luge schedule for Wednesday, February 9th in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

As the women’s luge competition is now complete, the action at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre shifts over to the men’s doubles competition beginning on Wednesday, February 9th.

A total of 17 sliding teams will head down the frozen track at speeds breaking 80 miles per hour, as the sliders will be stacked on top of each other going all the way down the track with one man lying on top of another. And because of the added weight, the speeds are even faster in doubles than in singles as well.

The United States team of Zach Di Gregorio and Sean Hollander will be the 15th team down the track in Run 1, with Run 2 having the slowest team from Run 1 go first and the fastest last.

Olympic luge schedule: Wednesday, February 9th

8:30 p.m. ET (Tuesday night): Team Relay Training, Men

7:20 a.m. ET (Wednesday morning): Doubles Run 1

8:35 a.m. ET (Wednesday morning): Doubles Run 2 (Gold Medal Event)