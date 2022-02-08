Skiing schedule for Wednesday, February 9th in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

The 2022 Winter Olympics continue outside Beijing on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning with a handful of skiing events. The women’s slalom run, the nordic cross country, and the men’s big air freestyle skiing events will hand out medals overnight.

The women’s slalom gets going at 9:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday evening and will wrap with the medal event starting at 12:45 a.m. Petr Vlhova (SVK) is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds installed at -110. She’s followed by American Mikaela Shiffrin who is +135 to win the event. Swiss skier Wendy Holdener is a fairly distant third at +1100.

The men’s Big Air gets started at 10 p.m. ET and wraps with the gold getting handed out near 11. Birk Ruud (NOR) is favored at DraftKings Sportsbook with +160 odds. American Alexander Hall who is +250. They’re followed by Swedish skiers Oliwer Magnusson and Henrik Harlaut at +750.

Your local NBC affiliate will air skiing events Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday. Additionally, you can watch via live stream at NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.

All times below are Eastern Time.

Olympic skiing schedule: Wednesday, February 9th

Alpine Skiing

9:15 p.m. (Tuesday night): Women’s Slalom Run 1

9:30 p.m.: Men’s Alpine Combined Downhill 1st training

12:45 a.m.: Women’s Slalom Run 2 medal event

Freestyle Skiing

10 p.m. (Tuesday night): Men’s Freeski — Big Air Finals 1 and 2, followed by Gold Medal event

Nordic Combined

2 a.m.: Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Ski Jumping trial round

3 a.m.: Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Ski Jumping competition round

6 a.m.: Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Cross-Country medal round

Ski Jumping

5:00 a.m.: Men’s Large Hill Official Training 1