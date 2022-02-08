US snowboarder Chloe Kim is set to compete Wednesday in the women’s halfpipe in her quest to bring the United States their first gold medal in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. It’s not her first Olympic run, however.

Kim competed in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics at the age of 17, where she became the youngest woman to ever win a gold medal in the halfpipe. With that medal, Kim also became the first athlete to claim titles in the four major snowboarding events. She has taken home gold at the Olympics, World Championships, Youth Olympics, and the X-Games.

The women’s snowboard halfpipe qualification runs 1 and 2 will take place at 8:30 and 9:20 p.m. ET, respectively, on Tuesday night for viewers in the US. The medal event is set for Thursday, February 10th, meaning those in the US can watch live at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday night.

If you are not in front of a television, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports mobile app will both offer streaming coverage, but you’ll need a cable subscription for access. If you don’t have one, you can get a free trial for USA and NBC Sports Network through YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the contests.

You’ll also be able to live stream coverage using NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock. You can sign up for a standard account to watch standard coverage for free, or get a premium subscription for additional coverage. Once you have an account, you can live stream Olympics content on PeacockTV or using the Peacock App on a compatible device.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Chloe Kim as the heavy favorite to take home gold in women’s halfpipe, with her odds at -250. Cai Xuetong (China) has the next lowest odds at +600, followed by Queralt Castellet of Spain at +800 and Sena Tomita of Japan at +900.