Is Mikaela Shiffrin still competing in Slalom medal event?

It will be a long time before Mikaela Shiffrin gets past the disappointment of her disqualifying Giant Slalom run from Monday during the Beijing Olympics. Maybe she never will.

“I won’t ever get over this,” she said shortly after she wiped out.

Well, OK then.

At least Shiffrin didn’t suffer any major injuries as she slid down the hill on her left hip. Now she has no choice but to put that failure behind her because she still has a chance at redemption. Four chances, actually. Her disqualification in Giant Slalom doesn’t affect her status in other events.

The first one comes Wednesday (Tuesday night on the East Coast), when she is scheduled for the first of her two runs in the Slalom. The first run is scheduled for 9:15 p.m. ET. The second run, which will decide the medal podium, is scheduled for 12:45 a.m. ET Wednesday. Shiffrin won this event during the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Next, the Super-G, in which Shiffrin was the 2019 world champion and finished third in 2021. That is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET Thursday.

Her final two scheduled events, the Downhill and the Combined, are her weakest. The former is slated to go off at 10:00 p.m. ET on Valentine’s Day. The latter will take place starting at 9:30 p.m. ET on February 16th.

It was shocking to see Shiffrin falter, especially in the Giant Slalom. She was the reigning Olympic champion and hadn’t logged a “DNF” — Did Not Finish — in any of her previous 30 Giant Slalom races, a streak which spanned more than four years. However, she can move past it on the slopes as soon as Wednesday in China and still have a highly decorated 2022 Winter Olympics.