Watch video of Eileen Gu winning gold medal, doing double cork 1620 in Women’s Freeski Big Air

US-born freestyle skier Eileen Gu took home her first gold medal Tuesday in the women’s freeski big air final... with a trick she had never attempted before. Ahead of her final run, Gu trailed behind Tess Ledeux of France, staring down the barrel of what was likely to end up a Bronze or Silver finish.

Rather than play it safe, Gu decided to go for the gold and attempt something brand new. The double cork 1620 helped her secure a 0.75 point lead over Ledeux for the gold medal. Gu was the odds favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook to take home the gold medal in Women’s Freeski Big Air (+100), closely followed by Ledeux at +150, so oddsmakers knew this would wind up a close one.

Here’s a look at the double cork 1620 that led her to her first gold medal at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.