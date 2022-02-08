 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Watch video of Eileen Gu winning gold medal, doing double cork 1620 in Women’s Freeski Big Air

China’s Eileen Gu took home the gold medal in the Women’s Freeski Big Air event. We break down how to watch in case you missed it live.

By kate.magdziuk
Gold medallist Ailing Eileen Gu of Team China celebrates during the Women’s Freestyle Skiing Freeski Big Air medal ceremony on Day 4 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Beijing Medal Plaza on February 08, 2022 in Beijing, China. Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

US-born freestyle skier Eileen Gu took home her first gold medal Tuesday in the women’s freeski big air final... with a trick she had never attempted before. Ahead of her final run, Gu trailed behind Tess Ledeux of France, staring down the barrel of what was likely to end up a Bronze or Silver finish.

Rather than play it safe, Gu decided to go for the gold and attempt something brand new. The double cork 1620 helped her secure a 0.75 point lead over Ledeux for the gold medal. Gu was the odds favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook to take home the gold medal in Women’s Freeski Big Air (+100), closely followed by Ledeux at +150, so oddsmakers knew this would wind up a close one.

If you weren’t able to watch the event live, you’re able to watch it on-demand on the NBC Olympics or on the NBC Sports app with a valid login. If you don’t have a login with access to NBC, you can get a free trial for USA and NBC Sports Network through YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the event. NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, also allows you to watch the event on-demand with a valid subscription.

Here’s a look at the double cork 1620 that led her to her first gold medal at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

