How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin compete for gold in women’s slalom via live stream in the 2022 Beijing Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin didn’t get to compete in the giant slalom medal event in this Olympics cycle, but she’ll look to bounce back seeking gold on Wednesday, February 9th in the women’s slalom. Those on the east coast can watch Shiffrin compete Tuesday night, with the first women’s slalom run set for 9:15 p.m. ET. The second (and final) run for the Gold Medal will be at 12:45 a.m. ET.

The slalom is Shiffrin’s specialty, having recently broken a record for the most career World Cup victories in a single discipline. The record had previously been held by male Swedish skier Ingemar Stenmark, who set it back after snagging his 46th win in giant slalom back in 1989.

If you are not in front of a television, NBCOlympics.com will live stream the match. You’ll need a cable subscription for access. If you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the match. You can also watch on the NBC Sports mobile app.

You’ll also be able to live stream coverage using NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock. You can sign up for a standard account to watch standard coverage for free, or get a premium subscription for additional coverage. Once you have an account, you can live stream Olympics content on PeacockTV or using the Peacock App on a compatible device.

Petra Vihova of Slovakia sits at -110 to win the gold medal on DraftKings Sportsbook as of race day, while Mikaela Shiffrin has the second-best odds to win at +135. Oddsmakers clearly think it will come down to one of these two, as they are the only competitors with their odds to win below +1100. Before her spill in the giant slalom disqualified her from the medal event, her odds to win were at +110.