What were Mikaela Shiffrin’s odds to win gold in women’s slalom, giant slalom?

The best woman’s skier in the world just suffered another heartbreak. After being disqualified in the women’s giant slalom event due to a fall, she missed a gate in the slalom event to again eliminate her chances at a gold medal. Just how big of a shock is it that she’s not in the final medal event?

DraftKings Sportsbook provided odds for three out of five of Shiffrin’s scheduled alpine skiing events, including downhill, slalom and giant slalom. Though she was an underdog with odds at +1800 for the downhill event, her odds for slalom and giant slalom sat at +110 and +250 as of February 2nd.

Petra Vihova (Slovakia) was the odds favorite to take home gold in women’s slalom at -110. The final run for the gold medal will take place Wednesday at 12:45 a.m. ET for those in the US, unfortunately without Shiffrin in consideration to take home the gold.