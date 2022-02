Olympics schedule 2022: Event times, TV schedule for Thursday, February 10 at Beijing Winter Olympics

Two of the United States’ biggest gold-medal favorites will attempt to achieve their destiny Thursday in Beijing. Nathan Chen will go for gold in men’s figure skating. His free skate will come two days after his world-record performance in the short program. He has a huge lead of nearly six points heading into the competition’s second routine.

Snowboarder Chloe Kim is on track to repeat as the Olympic champion in the women’s halfpipe. The 21-year-old recorded the best score during qualifying.

Six other events will conclude with a medal presentation, including the women’s 5,000m in speed skating and the team relay luge. Four men’s ice hockey matches are also on the slate.

Full Olympics schedule for Thursday, February 10 by event

Medal events are in bold

Alpine Skiing

9:30 p.m. ET (Wednesday): Men’s Alpine Combined Downhill

1:15 a.m. ET (Thursday): Men’s Alpine Combined Slalom

Bobsleigh

1:55 a.m. ET (Thursday): 2-man Official Training Heat 1

After Heat 1 (Thursday): 2-man Official Training Heat 2

4:55 a.m. ET (Thursday): Women’s Monobob Official Training Heat 1

After Heat 1 (Thursday): Women’s Monobob Official Training Heat 2

Cross-Country Skiing

2:00 a.m. ET (Thursday): Women’s 10km Classic

Curling

8:05 p.m. ET (Wednesday): Women’s Round Robin Session 1 — Great Britain vs. Switzerland

8:05 p.m. ET (Wednesday): Women’s Round Robin Session 1 — Denmark vs. China

8:05 p.m. ET (Wednesday): Women’s Round Robin Session 1 — Sweden vs. Japan

8:05 p.m. ET (Wednesday): Women’s Round Robin Session 1 — ROC vs. USA

1:05 a.m. ET (Thursday): Men’s Round Robin Session 2 — USA vs. Sweden

1:05 a.m. ET (Thursday): Men’s Round Robin Session 2 — Norway vs. Canada

1:05 a.m. ET (Thursday): Men’s Round Robin Session 2 — China vs. ROC

1:05 a.m. ET (Thursday): Men’s Round Robin Session 2 — Great Britain vs. Italy

7:05 a.m. ET (Thursday): Women’s Round Robin Session 2 — Canada vs. Korea

7:05 a.m. ET (Thursday): Women’s Round Robin Session 2 — Sweden vs. Great Britain

7:05 a.m. ET (Thursday): Women’s Round Robin Session 2 — USA vs. Denmark

7:05 a.m. ET (Thursday): Women’s Round Robin Session 2 — China vs. Switzerland

Figure Skating

8:30 p.m. ET (Wednesday) Men’s Figure Skating - Free Skate

Freestyle Skiing

6:00 a.m. ET (Thursday): Mixed Team Aerials Final 1

6:50 a.m. ET (Thursday): Mixed Team Aerials Final 2

Ice Hockey

11:10 p.m. ET (Wednesday): Men’s Preliminary Round - Group C: Sweden vs. Latvia

3:40 a.m. ET (Thursday): Men’s Preliminary Round - Group C: Finland vs. Slovakia

8:10 a.m. ET (Thursday): Men’s Preliminary Round - Group A: USA vs. China

8:10 a.m. ET (Thursday): Men’s Preliminary Round - Group A: Canada vs. Germany

Luge

8:30 a.m. ET (Thursday): Team Relay Competition

Skeleton

8:30 p.m. (Wednesday): Men Heat 1

10:00 p.m. (Wednesday): Men Heat 2

Ski Jumping

5:00 a.m. ET (Thursday): Men’s Large Hill Official Training 2

Snowboarding

8:30 p.m. ET (Wednesday): Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 1

8:58 p.m. ET (Wednesday): Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 2

9:25 p.m. ET (Wednesday): Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 3

9:15 p.m. ET (Wednesday): Men’s Snowboard Cross Seeding Run 1

11:10 p.m. ET (Wednesday): Men’s Snowboard Cross Seeding Run 2

1:00 a.m. ET (Thursday): Men’s Snowboard Cross 1/8 Finals

1:37 a.m. ET (Thursday): Men’s Snowboard Cross Quarterfinals

1:58 a.m. ET (Thursday): Men’s Snowboard Cross Semifinals

2:15 a.m. ET (Thursday): Men’s Snowboard Cross Small Final

After Small Final (Thursday): Men’s Snowboard Cross Big Final

Speed Skating

7:00 a.m. ET (Thursday): Women’s 5000m