Figure skating schedule for Thursday, February 10th in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

After completing one of the best short programs in the history of figure skating, American Nathan Chen will be the massive favorite as the top 24 men’s figure skaters in the world take to the ice for the free skate on Thursday.

Chen’s 113.97 was an Olympic record for a short program, which means he’ll be the last man on the ice this evening. Both Yuma Kagiyama and Shoma Uno of Japan will be his closest competition, as they hold the silver and bronze spots respectively entering the free skate. But after two outstanding performances so far in Beijing in the team event and the short program, there is no reason to think Chen won’t be the massive favorite to emerge victorious.

Under new rules, this will be the first free skate limited to four minutes for the men, down from 4:30 in previous editions. Also the men won’t be able to perform more than seven jumps, down from eight.

The event will air on USA Network and be available via live stream at NBCOlympics.com and through Peacock.

Olympic figure skating schedule: Thursday, February 10th

8:30 p.m. ET: Men’s Figure Skating - Free Skate