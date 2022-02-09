Beijing Olympics 2022: Olympic medal events to watch on Thursday, February 10th

Day 6 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics brings us plenty of events where the United States can expect to be in medal contention.

Snowboarder Chloe Kim is looking to repeat as the women’s halfpipe Olympic champion. She is the clear favorite, with -380 odds to win gold, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Figure skater Nathan Chen, barring disaster, appears likely to claim a gold medal following his free skate routine. Chen set a world record with a score of 113.97 in the short program a couple of days ago, putting him nearly six points ahead of his nearest competitor.

The USA should also contend for a medal in mixed team aerials, a freestyle skiing event in which it placed third during the 2021 world championships. 40-year-old Nick Baumgartner will vie for redemption in men’s snowboard cross after placing fourth in the event four years ago. And in cross-country skiing, Jesse Diggins will try to get on the podium in the women’s 10km classic. She has already won a bronze medal in the individual sprint during these Olympics.

Beijing Winter Olympics: Medal events for Thursday, February 10th