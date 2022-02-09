How to watch Shaun White compete on Thursday via live stream in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

It came down to a do-or-die second run during Wednesday’s qualifying for the men’s halfpipe final, but Shaun White did what he needed to do to give himself one final chance to claim a fourth Olympic gold medal. He finished fourth among the 12 qualifiers. Thursday’s halfpipe finals will consist of three runs, with the first beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET. The second run will commence at 8:58 p.m. ET. The third and final run to decide the medal podium will start at 9:25 p.m. ET.

White, 35, has already said that these Winter Olympics will mark his last snowboard competition. As a three-time Olympic champion and with double-digit X Games golds, “The Flying Tomato” has accomplished everything and then some in this sport.

Although he is the defending Olympic champ, White is not the gold-medal favorite for Thursday. Japan’s Ayumu Hirano has the best odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, at +150. He is a two-time silver medalist in this event and posted the top score during Wednesday’s qualifying. The second-best odds belong to Australia's Scotty James at +250. Then comes White at +500, followed by two more Japanese qualifiers — Yuto Totsuka and Ruka Hirano — at +850.