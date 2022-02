Curling schedule for Thursday, February 10th in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Round robin play is on the schedule Thursday for both men’s and women’s curling. The men’s first round-robin session took place Wednesday, highlighted by the USA, the defending Olympic champs, defeating ROC, 6-5. The United States will have a rematch of the 2018 gold-medal game on Thursday when it faces Sweden. On the women’s side, reigning Olympic champions Sweden will begin its tournament with matches against Japan and Great Britain.

Olympic curling schedule: Thursday, February 10th

8:05 p.m. ET (Wednesday) Women’s Round Robin Session 1 — Great Britain vs. Switzerland

8:05 p.m. ET (Wednesday) Women’s Round Robin Session 1 — Denmark vs. China

8:05 p.m. ET (Wednesday) Women’s Round Robin Session 1 — Sweden vs. Japan

8:05 p.m. ET (Wednesday) Women’s Round Robin Session 1 — ROC vs. USA

1:05 a.m. ET (Thursday) Men’s Round Robin Session 2 — USA vs. Sweden

1:05 a.m. ET (Thursday) Men’s Round Robin Session 2 — Norway vs. Canada

1:05 a.m. ET (Thursday) Men’s Round Robin Session 2 — China vs. ROC

1:05 a.m. ET (Thursday) Men’s Round Robin Session 2 — Great Britain vs. Italy

7:05 a.m. ET (Thursday) Women’s Round Robin Session 2 — Canada vs. Korea

7:05 a.m. ET (Thursday) Women’s Round Robin Session 2 — Sweden vs. Great Britain

7:05 a.m. ET (Thursday) Women’s Round Robin Session 2 — USA vs. Denmark

7:05 a.m. ET (Thursday) Women’s Round Robin Session 2 — China vs. Switzerland