Men’s curling standings at 2022 Beijing Olympics

Men’s curling at the 2022 Beijing Olympics follows the standard format of all major international competitions, with all 10 teams facing each other in a round-robin competition.

The United States will be looking to retain their gold medal with a team skipped by John Shuster, the formerly-maligned five-time Olympian that became a gold medalist thanks to an unstoppable run towards the end of the competition in Pyeongchang four years ago.

His third will be Chris Plys, who participated in mixed doubles with Vicky Persinger and finished with a 3-6 mark. Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner were part of Shuster’s gold medal winning team in 2018 and are back in their roles as second and lead respectively.

After all 10 teams play each other in a round-robin format, the top four will advance to the semifinals on Thursday, February 17th.

Here are the standings after the curling competition on Wednesday, February 9th after Session 1 at the 2022 Beijing Olympics:

Canada: 1-0

Norway: 1-0

Sweden: 1-0

USA: 1-0

Great Britain: 0-0

Italy: 0-0

China: 0-1

Denmark: 0-1

ROC: 0-1

Switzerland: 0-1