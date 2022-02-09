Full men’s hockey schedule for Thu, Feb 10 in 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, how to watch

It is Day Two of Men’s Olympic Ice Hockey for the 2022 Winter Olympics. There will be some Group C matchups between Sweden and Latvia and then Finland will take on Slovakia. For Group A, Canada will take on Germany and then the United States will make their 2022 Olympic debut against China.

In 2018, the ROC took home the gold with Germany being the runner-up and Canada taking home the bronze. We got our first looks at the ROC on Wednesday as they took on Switzerland. Now, all eyes will be on Germany and Canada as the matchup of the day but don’t forget to keep at least a side-eye on the United States who are looking to improve on a seventh-overall finish in 2018.

Men’s hockey schedule, Thursday, February 10

Sweden vs. Latvia

Time: 11:10 p.m. ET (Wednesday)

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Puck line: Sweden -1.5

Total goals: 5.0

Moneyline: Sweden -650, Latvia +425

Finland vs. Slovakia

Time: 3:40 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Puck line: Finland -1.5

Total goals: 4.5

Moneyline: Finland -525, Slovakia +360

USA vs. China

Time: 8:10 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Puck line: USA -2.5

Total goals: 6.0

Moneyline: USA -800, China +500

Canada vs. Germany

Time: 8:10 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Puck line: Canada -1.5

Total goals: 5.0

Moneyline: Canada -265, Germany +200

