Snowboarding schedule for Thursday, February 10th in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

One of the biggest American stars of the 2022 Beijing Olympics goes for her first gold medal of the Games on Thursday, as Chloe Kim of Team USA participates in the women’s snowboard halfpipe final.

The 2018 gold medalist in this event qualified at the top of the list with an 87.75 score to be the No. 1 seed entering today’s final. Though she under-rotated one wall on her second run and falling, it didn’t matter as she had already posted the highest score in the event.

Kim will attempt to do the same on Thursday, and is the heavy favorite to repeat. The competitor with the highest score on three runs will be the winner, as only the best score of the three counts.

Also today is the men’s snowboard cross, where after qualifying runs 32 athletes will face off in heats to get down the hill as quickly as possible.

The events will air on your local NBC affiliate and be available via live stream at NBCOlympics.com and through Peacock.

Olympic snowboarding schedule: Thursday, February 10th

8:30 p.m. ET: Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 1

8:58 p.m. ET: Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 2

9:25 p.m. ET: Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 3

9:15 p.m. ET: Men’s Snowboard Cross Seeding Run 1

11:10 p.m. ET: Men’s Snowboard Cross Seeding Run 2

1:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Snowboard Cross 1/8 Finals

1:37 a.m. ET: Men’s Snowboard Cross Quarterfinals

1:58 a.m. ET: Men’s Snowboard Cross Semifinals

2:15 a.m. ET Men’s Snowboard Cross Small Final

After Small Final: Men’s Snowboard Cross Big Final