Skeleton schedule for Wednesday, February 9th in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

If watching people fly down a sheet of ice at 80 miles per hour with only their guts and a helmet is your kind of Olympic event, then you should make sure to check out the first two runs of skeleton on Wednesday night at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Like the other sliding sports, there’s virtually zero room for error in a sport that requires plenty of precision. Each competitor will fly headfirst down the track at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre four times across two days, and the winner will have the fastest-combined time for all heats. And because no bad runs get dropped, consistency and precision is how the best will walk away with the medals.

Related Everything you want to know about the sport of Skeleton at Beijing Winter Olympics

Here are the latest odds for men’s skeleton from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Martins Dukurs [LAT] +350

Christopher Grotheer [GER] +380

Wengang Yan [CHN] +400

Alexander Tretiakov [ROC] +500

Axel Jungk [GER] +600

Zheng Yin [CHN] +700

Vladislav Semenov [ROC] +800

Alexander Gassner [GER] +900

Evgeniy Rukosuev [ROC] +1500

Tomass Dukurs [LAT] +2500

Marcus Wyatt [GBR] +5000

Matt Weston [GBR] +5000

Samuel Maier [AUT] +5000

Seunggi Jung [KOR] +5000

Sungbin Yun [KOR] +5000

Amedeo Bagnis [ITA] +8000

Danill Romanov [ROC] +10000

Vladyslav Heraskevych [UKR] +20000

Andrew Blaser [USA] +30000

Blake Enzie [CAN] +30000

Alexander Schlintner [AUT] +40000

Mattia Gaspari [ITA] +40000

Nathan Crumpton [ASM] +40000

Ander Mirambell [ESP] +50000

Basil Sieber [SUI] +50000

Nicholas Timmings [AUS] +50000

Olympic skeleton schedule: Thursday, February 10th

8:30 p.m. ET (Wednesday night): Men’s Skeleton Heat 1

10:00 p.m. ET (Wednesday night): Men’s Skeleton Heat 2