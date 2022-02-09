Skeleton schedule for Wednesday, February 9th in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

If watching people fly down a sheet of ice at 80 miles per hour with only their guts and a helmet is your kind of Olympic event, then you should make sure to check out the first two runs of skeleton on Wednesday night at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
Like the other sliding sports, there’s virtually zero room for error in a sport that requires plenty of precision. Each competitor will fly headfirst down the track at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre four times across two days, and the winner will have the fastest-combined time for all heats. And because no bad runs get dropped, consistency and precision is how the best will walk away with the medals.
Here are the latest odds for men’s skeleton from DraftKings Sportsbook:
Martins Dukurs [LAT] +350
Christopher Grotheer [GER] +380
Wengang Yan [CHN] +400
Alexander Tretiakov [ROC] +500
Axel Jungk [GER] +600
Zheng Yin [CHN] +700
Vladislav Semenov [ROC] +800
Alexander Gassner [GER] +900
Evgeniy Rukosuev [ROC] +1500
Tomass Dukurs [LAT] +2500
Marcus Wyatt [GBR] +5000
Matt Weston [GBR] +5000
Samuel Maier [AUT] +5000
Seunggi Jung [KOR] +5000
Sungbin Yun [KOR] +5000
Amedeo Bagnis [ITA] +8000
Danill Romanov [ROC] +10000
Vladyslav Heraskevych [UKR] +20000
Andrew Blaser [USA] +30000
Blake Enzie [CAN] +30000
Alexander Schlintner [AUT] +40000
Mattia Gaspari [ITA] +40000
Nathan Crumpton [ASM] +40000
Ander Mirambell [ESP] +50000
Basil Sieber [SUI] +50000
Nicholas Timmings [AUS] +50000
Olympic skeleton schedule: Thursday, February 10th
8:30 p.m. ET (Wednesday night): Men’s Skeleton Heat 1
10:00 p.m. ET (Wednesday night): Men’s Skeleton Heat 2