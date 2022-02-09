American snowboarder Chloe Kim is back in the Olympics as the defending champion in the women’s halfpipe. And during qualifying in Beijing, she proved that she is still the one to beat.

Kim had the best run of the day, scoring 87.75 on her first of two qualifying tries to grab the top spot for Thursday’s final (Wednesday night on the East Coast). She came in four points ahead of Japan’s Mitsuki Ono, and China’s Cai Xuetong, who might be Kim’s toughest competition in her quest to repeat.

The final will consist of three runs, with the first beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The second run will commence at 8:58 p.m. ET. The third and final run to decide the medal winners will start at 9:25 p.m. ET.

If you are not in front of a television, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports mobile app will both offer streaming coverage, but you’ll need a cable subscription for access. If you don’t have one, you can get a free trial for USA and NBC Sports Network through YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the contests.

You’ll also be able to live stream coverage using NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock. You can sign up for a standard account to watch standard coverage for free, or get a premium subscription for additional coverage. Once you have an account, you can live stream Olympics content on PeacockTV or using the Peacock App on a compatible device.

Kim, 21, considered retirement following her 2018 breakthrough and spent more than 22 months off her snowboard as she focused on her studies at Princeton. But Wednesday’s run solidified her as the prohibitive gold-medal favorite. She has -380 odds to take home another gold, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Xuetong is listed at +600 while Spain’s Queralt Castellet, who qualified fourth, has the third-best odds to win gold at +850.