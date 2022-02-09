Beijing Olympics live stream: How to watch Thursday’s events online through NBC Sports

Thursday is one of the bigger days of the Olympics for Team USA, with plenty of superstars performing in search of gold including Nathan Chen and Chloe Kim.

If you are not in front of a television, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports mobile app will both offer streaming coverage, but you’ll need a cable subscription for access. If you don’t have one, you can get a free trial for USA and NBC Sports Network through YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the contests.

You’ll also be able to live stream coverage using NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock. You can sign up for a standard account to watch standard coverage for free, or get a premium subscription for additional coverage. Once you have an account, you can live stream Olympics content on PeacockTV or using the Peacock App on a compatible device.

The men’s figure skating free skate will have the most attention, as Nathan Chen will look to claim a gold medal following a record-setting performance in the short program. Chen finished eighth at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang after falling down, but is the massive favorite to be named the Olympic Champion tonight.

He’ll be the last skater on the ice in the free program, and will perform to Rocket Man by Elton John.