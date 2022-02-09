What time is the USA-China men’s hockey game at the Olympics?

The men’s ice hockey tournament is underway in the 2022 Winter Olympics, and the United States will play its first game on Thursday at 8:10 a.m. ET versus host nation China.

WIth no current NHL players participating, 15 of the USA’s 25-man roster are current college players. It is ranked fourth in the world, behind only Canada, Finland and the ROC. The Chinese team, which is ranked 32nd in the world, is made up of many players from other countries who have all played for a Beijing-based team this season. Among them is Jake Chelios, former NHL players and the son of Hockey Hall of Famer Chris Chelios.

This matchup will air on USA and air via live stream on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.

Men’s Hockey: USA vs. China

Date: Thursday, February 10th

Time: 8:10 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline: USA -900; China +600

Puck line: USA -2.5 (-125); China +2.5 (+105)

Total goals: O6 (-110); U6 (-110)

