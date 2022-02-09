Olympic hockey standings: Men’s groups and overall standings for preliminary play

While there won’t be any NHL players participating, there is still a men’s hockey gold medal to be contested at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The ROC team at +160 enters as the favorite, followed by Finland +400 and Sweden +500. Because of the lack of top North American players available, Team USA is +600 and Canada checks in at +700 to win the tournament. Those odds would be significantly shorter if COVID-19 didn’t force the NHLPA to work with the NHL to withdraw from the tournament.

We’ll be updating standings throughout the next two weeks until the preliminary pool play wraps and the bracket is settled. All 12 teams automatically advance to the knockout bracket, with the three group winners and the highest-ranked second place team earning a bye directly to the quarterfinals.

The eight remaining teams will match up head-to-head for the other four quarterfinal spots. The brackets will be one-off playoffs, with the semifinals winners playing for the gold medal, and the losers for bronze.

Here are the standings as of February 9th as of 1:30 p.m. ET.

Group A

Canada, 0-0-0-0, 0 points, 0 GD China, 0-0-0-0, 0 points, 0 GD Germany, 0-0-0-0, 0 points, 0 GD USA, 0-0-0-0, 0 points, 0 GD

Group B

Denmark, 1-0-0-0, 3 points, +1 GD ROC, 1-0-0-0, 3 points, +1 GD Czechia, 0-0-0-1, 0 points, -1 GD Switzerland, 0-0-0-1, 0 points, -1 GD

Group C