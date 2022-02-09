Luge schedule for Thursday, February 10th in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

A total of 14 countries will be on the track at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre for Thursday’s Luge Team Relay Event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

The event is unlike anything else in the sport, where a woman from each nation will start at the top of the track. Once she touches an overhead touchpad, that will open the gate for her male teammate behind her back at the start of the course. The male will do the same for the doubles team, giving all three a chance to slide down the track in the fastest possible time.

Germany is listed as the heavy favorite at -200 at DraftKings Sportsbook, and with the country sweeping all the gold medals so far in the sport in Beijing, it’s a bit surprising this price isn’t even higher. Austria checks in at +200, with Italy is +900 and Latvia set for +950.

Olympic luge schedule: Thursday, February 10th

Luge

8:30 a.m. ET (Thursday): Team Relay Competition