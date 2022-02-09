Skiing schedule for Thursday, February 10th in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Three medal events are scheduled for the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Center, the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre, and the Genting Snow Park A & M Stadium.

In the Men’s Alpine Combined, France’s Alexis Pinturault enters as the +150 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook for the event totals the times from both the fastest (downhill) and slowest (slalom) events in skiing. Loic Meillard (+1260) of Switzerland and Marco Schwarz (+35) of Austria are the other podium favorites.

With three different disciplines on the board, there should be something for all fans of snow and skiing tonight on NBC and its various platforms.

Note: Medal events are in bold

Olympic skiing schedule: Thursday, February 10th

Alpine Skiing

9:30 p.m. ET (Wednesday): Men’s Alpine Combined Downhill

1:15 a.m. ET (Thursday): Men’s Alpine Combined Slalom

Cross-Country Skiing

2:00 a.m. ET (Thursday): Women’s 10km Classic

Freestyle Skiing

6:00 a.m. ET (Thursday): Mixed Team Aerials Final 1

6:50 a.m. ET (Thursday): Mixed Team Aerials Final 2