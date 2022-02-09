Chloe Kim dominates in first run in women’s halfpipe final [VIDEO]

It only took one run for Chloe Kim to secure her place as one of the dominant snowboarders at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The American phenom put down a 94.00 in her opening run in the women’s halfpipe final, eight points clear of second place.

Scoring high is not new for Kim, who posted a 93.75 in her opening run at the 2018 Games before following it up with a 98.25. She was ahead of the silver medalist at those Games, Liu Jiayu, by nearly double digits.

We’ll see if that first run is enough for Kim to secure another gold medal. She may end up taking a victory run anyway, which might be an even bigger reward for snowboarding fans given the tricks she can try with no consequences.