Chloe Kim dominates in first run in women’s halfpipe final [VIDEO]

The American phenom set the tone early in her lone event of the 2022 Games.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Snowboard - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 6
Chloe Kim of Team United States in practice ahead of the Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final on Day 6 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on February 10, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China.
Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

It only took one run for Chloe Kim to secure her place as one of the dominant snowboarders at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The American phenom put down a 94.00 in her opening run in the women’s halfpipe final, eight points clear of second place.

Scoring high is not new for Kim, who posted a 93.75 in her opening run at the 2018 Games before following it up with a 98.25. She was ahead of the silver medalist at those Games, Liu Jiayu, by nearly double digits.

We’ll see if that first run is enough for Kim to secure another gold medal. She may end up taking a victory run anyway, which might be an even bigger reward for snowboarding fans given the tricks she can try with no consequences.

