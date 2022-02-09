Chloe Kim posts on Instagram during her runs in halfpipe final

United States snowboarder Chloe Kim is winning on and off the course. After putting down a monster run to open the women’s halfpipe final, Kim attempted to top that 94.00 score in her successive attempts. She wiped out and let her faithful social media followers know how it felt. Kim posted this in between her second and third runs, the latter ending up being a glory run as she had already won gold.

Not @ChloeKim posting in the MIDDLE OF COMPETING



p.s. keep it up boss pic.twitter.com/fm7lL8hMuL — TOGETHXR (@togethxr) February 10, 2022

Kim secured another gold medal in the event, joining elite company as one of the few snowboarders to win multiple gold medals at the Olympics. Kim is not competing in any other events in Beijing, but she’ll be looking for a three-peat now at the 2026 Olympics in Italy. We’ll see where Kim stands at that point in snowboarding lore, as she could rack up some significant hardware along the way at the World Championships and Winter X Games.