Nathan Chen wins gold in men’s figure skating

The three-time world champion finally gets the biggest prize in the sport, becoming the fourth American since 1984 to win gold.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Nathan Chen of Team United States reacts after the Men’s Singles Skating Short Program on day four of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 08, 2022 in Beijing, China. Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The Quad King did it, and became the Olympic Champion he has always dreamed he’d be.

With a total score of 332.60, Nathan Chen became the fourth American male to be an Olympic gold medalist since 1984. He defeated the silver medalist Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama who had a 310.05 overall. It was his highest score ever and the highest of this season in figure skating.

Chen’s performance included five quadruple jumps, all to a medley of Elton John songs that showed both his personality and transcendent athleticism. Chen had already won three world championships, and until Skate America earlier this season, had not been defeated in professional competition since those Olympics.

The 22-year-old Yale undergraduate finished fifth in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, Chen owns the record for scores in the short program, free skate, and overall skate in this scoring format.

It’s the third goal medal for the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, and one that was unforgettable.

