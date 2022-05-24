Sha’Carri Richardson to run in 100 meters at Prefontaine Classic on Saturday

The winner of the 2021 Olympic Trials returns to the stadium of her victory, as Sha’Carri Richardson competes in the 2022 Prefontaine Classic in the 100 meters on Saturday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Richardson wasn’t allowed to compete in the Tokyo Games due to a failed drug test for marijuana, and the anticipated battle with Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah never took place. Thompson-Herah won the gold medal in that event, as well as the 200 meters for the second consecutive Olympics.

Richardson returned to the track at the Prefontaine Classic in 2021 following her suspension, but finished last behind all three Jamaican medalists in Tokyo; Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson.

Richardson ran last weekend in preparation in Jacksonville, finishing with a time of 11.37 seconds under somewhat challenging conditions considering the wind and rain. But that is still well off her personal best of 10.72, and a time in that range will be needed to come close to competing in Oregon on Saturday.

You can watch Richardson, Thompson-Herah, and the rest of the field in the Prefontaine Classic Women’s 100 meters Saturday, May 28th at 4:30 p.m. live on NBC.